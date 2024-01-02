Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 2,034,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,476,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

