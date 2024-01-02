Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 5.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.46 and last traded at $121.88. Approximately 1,724,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,500,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

