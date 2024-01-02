Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.39. 856,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 891,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

