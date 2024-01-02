Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 5.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $57.68. 2,739,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,609,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Celsius Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,680 shares of company stock worth $16,457,633 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

