89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 5.4%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 381,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,641,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. 89bio’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

