Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.22. 271,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 943,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

