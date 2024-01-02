Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.66

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 45929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,556,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 155,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

