PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 101,982 shares.The stock last traded at $96.77 and had previously closed at $97.26.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 154.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

