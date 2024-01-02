Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Drops By 14.3%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 9,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,967. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cartica Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

