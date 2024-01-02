Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 33,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,959. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 379.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

