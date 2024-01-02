Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 9,567 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $20.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -624.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,809,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,267.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

