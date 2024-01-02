SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 232,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 99,956 shares.The stock last traded at $75.47 and had previously closed at $75.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

