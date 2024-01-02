Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 3342651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.