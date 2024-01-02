Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.78

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.78 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 89738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Popular Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

