iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 376,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 216,360 shares.The stock last traded at $132.20 and had previously closed at $133.02.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

