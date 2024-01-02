Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 10.2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 122,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 57,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOOD shares. Desjardins set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

