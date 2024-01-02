Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 10.2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 122,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 57,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOOD shares. Desjardins set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Stock Up 18.4 %
About Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.