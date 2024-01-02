TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 6.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.86. 2,565,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,316,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

