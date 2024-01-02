Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 515,319 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital ( NASDAQ:CLOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

