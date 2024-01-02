Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.55

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 550080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,068,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

