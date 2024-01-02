Short Interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Declines By 6.0%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 118,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,861. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

