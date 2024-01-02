Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,100 shares of company stock worth $207,090. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 181.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 735,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 253,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

