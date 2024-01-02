Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 229,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,462. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

