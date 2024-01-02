Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.57

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 395903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,467,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Textron by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after buying an additional 713,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

