SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,236 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $67,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 4,213,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

