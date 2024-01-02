Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Cut by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487,156 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 6,515,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,489,046. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.