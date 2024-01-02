Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 1,206,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

