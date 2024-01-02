Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 107,618 shares.The stock last traded at $14.86 and had previously closed at $14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVGS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Navigator alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVGS

Navigator Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 19.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 683,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.