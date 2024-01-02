Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at $19,611,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,301 shares of company stock worth $28,553,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.