New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of WEX worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.05. 81,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.55 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

