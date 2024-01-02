TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,696. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.