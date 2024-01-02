Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Rush Enterprises worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 552,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

