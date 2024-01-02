New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires 727,864 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,864 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of DigitalBridge Group worth $49,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,835,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 2.1 %

DBRG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,306. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

