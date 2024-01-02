Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,339,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 420,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 550,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.