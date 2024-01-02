ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 199,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,629. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

