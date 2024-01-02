Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for about 3.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYT stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 759,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,434. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

