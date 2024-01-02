Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 4.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.46.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
