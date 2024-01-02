Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 4.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.