Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 4.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $91.12. 439,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,207. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

