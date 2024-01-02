Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.82. 282,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,509. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

