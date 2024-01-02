Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 2.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.08% of FMC worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FMC by 66.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. 545,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,945. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

