New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 7.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of AutoZone worth $156,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $5.56 on Tuesday, reaching $2,580.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,538. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,611.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,545.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

