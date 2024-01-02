Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Acquired by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Kopin Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

