Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for approximately 4.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Open Text worth $96,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 207,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.