Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 3.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $951.63. The company had a trading volume of 109,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,071. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $960.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.