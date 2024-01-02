CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

