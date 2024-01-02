First National Corp MA ADV Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

