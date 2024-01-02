Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.82 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.47. 28,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HII

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.