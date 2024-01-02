Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.89. 190,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.24. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $243.79 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.