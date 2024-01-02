Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,908. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.92.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

