1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 191,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,259. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

