iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s 9th Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

